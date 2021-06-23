BioSec unveils palm vein biometrics for micro and small enterprises

Offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional access control systems

BioSec has unveiled a new biometric access control solution developed for micro and small enterprises.

Dubbed JustPass, the biometric platform aims to provide an off-the-shelf, cost-effective alternative to most traditional and costly access control systems.

From a technical standpoint, JustPass uses palm vein recognition for authentication and comes with most features present in GateKeeper, BioSec’s more complex access control system.

Access control with palm vein biometrics is reportedly easy to set up, not requiring any server installation, firewall configuration, or large network infrastructures.

Since it is designed for small enterprises, JustPass can provide 1:n biometric authentication for up to 150 users and eight authentication points.

For larger systems with a higher number of users and more specific needs, BioSec still recommends the deployment of its GateKeeper solution.

“We saw that there is a need for a high-security access control solution at many Micro- and Small Enterprises, but in most cases, they do not wish to invest in serious background infrastructure,” explained BioSec CEO Péter Györgydeák.

“With JustPass we wanted to answer their needs and provide an off-the-shelf solution,” he added.

The release of JustPass comes months after the company’s latest partnership with Panasonic, focussed on providing biometric security for a Danish Football Stadium.

