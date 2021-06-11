Clear signs first healthcare partner for biometrics-secured digital health pass

Clear has signed up Atlantic Health as a partner for the digital ID provider’s Health Pass, which features face biometrics for credential-binding and data security, to provide the health care network’s patients with digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Atlantic Health operates a network of medical facilities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area, and is administering vaccines at a dozen of them. Vaccinated Atlantic Health patients can use Clear’s digital vaccine card and Health Pass for secure storage and presentation of vaccination information for entry to sporting events, concerts, and other participating locations.

The deal is Clear’s first strategic partnership with a healthcare provider on vaccination records.

“The safe and reliable COVID-19 vaccines we have available are beginning to show us a glimpse of the finish line in our journey,” states Brian Gragnolati, President and CEO, Atlantic Health System. “Having administered more than half a million doses of vaccines to our patients and team members, Atlantic Health System is proud to partner with CLEAR so that together we can provide easier access to the enjoyable and memorable experiences we have put on hold for so long.”

Clear’s Health Pass and biometric access control have already been adopted by numerous venues across the U.S., as well as corporate offices and travel destinations, according to the announcement.

“Atlantic Health System has worked tirelessly to keep our community safe and healthy during this time. We are proud to join forces with Atlantic Health and provide Health Pass for their patients – helping get them back to what they love and miss,” says Clear CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker.

The company is in the process of planning a potential $100 million IPO.

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | CLEAR | digital identity | Health Pass by Clear | health passes | identity verification | mobile app