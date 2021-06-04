Digital health pass with Vision-Box biometrics considered by India

Daon’s VeriFLY chosen by USA Gymnastics, Philippines plans advance

Vision-Box is working with India’s Civil Aviation Ministry on the development of a digital health pass using its face biometrics, and possibly linked with the Digi Yatra program, ThePrint reports. No formal decision has been made yet, however.

“No formal decision has been made on India’s mobile health passport technology, but it is clear that in order to resume international travel and allow Indians to enter other countries, a mobile health passport technology will need to be in place,” Vision-Box Head of Sales for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India Mitul Ruparelia told ThePrint.

Vision-Box facial recognition is used in the Digi Yatra program to provide paperless passenger processing at airports around India.

Ruparelia says he expects digital health passes to become a regular part of civil aviation.

An official from the Aviation Ministry declined to comment. Face biometrics have already been considered as a way to make identity verification for appointments touchless, and the country’s Co-WIN platform has generated millions of vaccination certificates on its busiest days.

Work towards an integration of Vision-Box’ Orchestra biometric platform with Airside’s Digital Identity & Health Passport App was revealed in April.

Philippines to issue vaccination credential

The Philippines Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has stated the government will issue COVID-19 “vaccine passports” to enable the country’s residents to travel abroad, The Philippine Daily Inquirer writes.

The stated purpose of the credential is to enable air and sea travel, but an official said the details are being discussed by an Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emergent Infectious Diseases. The official declined to provide information on whether the digital health pass will be accepted by other countries, or required for entry into the Philippines. The Department of Health has previously indicated that it would coordinate with other nations.

DICT Undersecretary Emmanuel Rey Caintic emphasized the importance of local governments transmitting the details of vaccinated individuals to the DICT to generate the digital credentials.

USA Gymnastics chooses Daon VeriFLY

USA Gymnastics has adopted Daon VeriFLY to help attendees of the U.S. Championships meet public health and safety requirements with secure sharing of COVID-19 test results or vaccination status.

The event will be held June 3 to 6 in Fort Worth, Texas, with certain participants and spectators invited to download the VeriFLY app, which uses face biometrics to confirm identity, and complete a self-certified health questionnaire which collects real-time health data, according to the announcement.

“The VeriFLY digital wallet is being used by nearly one million people around the world to provide greater peace of mind, efficiency and added convenience to help provide a safer and rapid return of people as we come back together,” states Daon CEO Tom Grissen. “We are pleased to assist USA Gymnastics so that fans of these remarkable athletes can enjoy the world-class competition.”

