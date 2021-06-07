Innovatrics brings transparent, open biometrics approach to OSIA

Innovatrics has joined the Open Standards Identity API (OSIA) initiative, an open set of interfaces (APIs) which work as a universal interoperability framework for the digital ID sector.

OSIA was developed by the Secure Identity Alliance, an industry group focusing on issues surrounding digital and legal identity.

OSIA aims to provide standardized, technology-neutral solutions for biometric identification projects, and is already supported by several countries around the world. Industry leaders Thales, Idemia and HID Global are also part of the initiative. Secure Identity Alliance brings together public, private and NGOs to foster international collaboration around legal identity issues, initially developing a code of conduct for its members to voluntarily commit to.

“The OSIA is an ideal fit for Innovatrics, because we have been big proponents of transparency and openness from the very beginnings of the company,” says Matus Kapusta, head of government solutions at Innovatrics.

Innovatrics has worked on several civil identification and national registry projects, recently the company’s precision in face biometrics algorithm was recognised in simulations of real-world conditions with multiple system models by the 2020 Biometric Technology Rally. The company has also provided its biometric technology for several civil registration projects, including recently in Guinea.

“The standardized interface makes sure that parts from different vendors will work together correctly, mitigating the future risks for the government that purchases the system,” adds Kapusta.

Innovatrics joins other experts in the fields of identity, security, privacy, and biometrics in the initiative, which is planning to release its sixth version soon.

biometric identification | biometrics | digital identity | Innovatrics | interoperability | national ID | OSIA (Open Standards Identity API) | Secure Identity Alliance | standards