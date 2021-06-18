Secure voice biometrics: deepfake speech detection and ASVspoof

Online

June 29, 2021 at 12:30pm CEST

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a lunch talk exploring automatic speaker verification (ASV) being among the most convenient, natural and efficient approaches to biometric authentication yet vulnerable to being manipulated by adversaries through spoofing or presentation attacks (PAs).

This talk will feature Pr. Nicholas Evans, Professor in Audio Security and Privacy at EURECOM, describing the vulnerabilities of ASV systems to spoofing and PAs, the strategy behind ASVspoof as well as the progress made in the last five years.

This will be EAB’s final virtual lunch talk before its summer break.

There is no fee for this event but registration is required.

