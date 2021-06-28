Selfie biometrics top digital onboarding methods for younger people

ID fraud rates show need for layered security

Digital onboarding with selfie biometrics and ID documents is a favored method of younger people, according to research from Onfido, but as Fourthline and Innov8tif data from opposite sides of the world points out, fraudulent documents remain a challenge. Elsewhere in the space, Yoti has announced a new customer win, and BeyondMinds has completed an ISO certification process for data security.

Nearly half of millennials and ‘bridge millennials’ like to use selfie biometrics for authentication, Onfido Chief Strategy Officer Yuelin Li told PYMNTS, compared to only 23 percent of baby boomers and seniors.

Li was discussing the differences in perception among different age groups with the publication, following a research collaboration.

“What we’ve also found is that for those who are familiar with using biometrics as a means to authenticate themselves, 82.3 percent saw that as very secure, which was lots more than all of the other methods that people commonly use,” Li said.

Increased exposure to the technology results in more comfort using it, and more confidence in the protection it provides.

When the technology is used, she says, it dissuades attempts at fraud, with ridesharing companies observing a 71 percent decrease in attempted fraud after putting facial authentication in place.

Li also spoke about the value of analyzing photo IDs, which can provide the assurance of a genuine trusted identity document.

New data from Fourthline indicates that fraudsters attempting to create digital wallet accounts in the UK use fake driving licenses 55.2 percent of the time, meanwhile.

Digital or mobile wallet payments made up nearly a third of all online transactions in the UK in 2020, according to Worldpay stats cited by Fourthline, creating significant opportunity for fraud.

The ‘UK Digital Wallet ID Fraud Pulse’ report, drawn from insights gathered by Fourthline’s Digital Identity Fraud Analysis Tool, shows almost nine in ten fraudulent digital wallet signups have a male profile, and the most common age range is 26 to 30 years old, followed by 22 to 25. Less than 4 percent of fake profiles claimed ages between 51 and 65 years old, however.

The report also delves into fraud rates in different areas of the UK.

“The shift to storing our identity in digital wallets brings greater convenience and control of our sensitive personal data,” says Fourthline CEO and Co-founder Krik Gunning. “Yet fraudsters are pushing to exploit the freedoms digital wallets provide. Providing the highest levels of security and compliance at account sign up is crucial to pinpointing digital wallet fraud and preventing fraudulent account openings.”

Innov8tif

A patent for authentication of Malaysia’s MyKad identity document has been granted to Innov8tif by the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO).

The patented technology uses an AI computer vision algorithm to detect microprint on the card, Digital Edge writes.

Innov8tif COO Law Tien Soon told Digital Edge that the company’s technology checks more than 10 items to confirm the authenticity of each MyKad.

‘Identity misrepresentation,’ in which a person uses someone else’s MyKad, makes up 48 percent of the fraud detected by Innov8tif, just ahead of ‘evidence presented on screen,” which refers to biometric spoofing. The other 6 percent consists of document forgery.

The company has also filed for patents on other MyKad analysis technologies, Law says.

Yoti

CLYNXX, the UK’s official private advanced electronic prescription system, has selected Yoti’s digital identity platform and selfie biometrics for medical prescriber identity verification to reduce wait times for those requiring urgent care, according to a company announcement.

The system can also revoke the access of a prescribers leaving the regulatory register immediately.

“Quickly verifying prescribers’ identity is an important step that will give pharmacies and patients further confidence that the prescription they receive is compliant,” says Yoti CEO Robin Tombs. “It’s another important step forward in the digital transformation of healthcare.”

Yoti’s platform can now be used with 19 Local Authorities in Scotland for remote ID verification for onboarding to mygovscot accounts, Tombs said in a LinkedIn post. The accounts can be used by Scots to apply for National Entitlement Cards.

BeyondMinds

BeyondMinds, which provides face biometrics and ID verification for know your customer (KYC) checks among its artificial intelligence solutions for financial services, has been certified for ISO 27001:2013 compliance.

The certification comes after a three-month process including a third-party audit, and confirms BeyondMinds’ ability to protect sensitive data, including biometrics and intellectual property. The company says it is one of only a handful of enterprise AI providers to achieve ISO 27001:2013 certification.

