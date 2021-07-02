Assa Abloy integrates Precise Biometrics’ YOUNiQ for touchless facility access

Precise Biometrics‘ YOUNiQ face biometrics have been integrated with Assa Abloy ARX by the Group’s Opening Solutions business to provide touchless access control for facilities.

The new partners’ integration combines a popular open source access with Precise’s biometric identification software to enhance the convenience and security of access control systems, according to the announcement.

“We are happy to partner up with ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions on the integration of YOUNiQ with ARX as it enables us to target an important base of potential clients, consisting of current and future users of ARX,” says Precise CEO Stefan K. Persson. “Following the integration, we now have a solution that significantly reduces touchpoints while managing high people flow in buildings in an easy way – a perfect fit for any corporate that is looking to increase its efficiency through enhanced user experience.”

YOUNiQ can be installed individually or in combination with standard ARX readers, the companies say, or combined with various other authentication mechanisms.

“Precise Biometrics has done a fantastic integration work and created a good user experience together with ARX. This solution complements existing keyless solutions for convenient and secure access,” comments Mattias Sahlén, business manager at Assa Abloy Opening Solutions AB.

Precise signed a distribution deal for YOUNiQ with Swedish wholesaler Elektroscandia Sverige in May.

Article Topics

access control | Assa Abloy | authentication | biometrics | contactless | identity verification | Precise Biometrics | stocks