Precise Biometrics, BIO-key, Beyond Identity each sign distribution partnerships

Precise Biometrics has agreed to a distribution deal with Swedish wholesaler Elektroscandia Sverige AB, which will resell the YOUNiQ biometric access control solution for secure and convenient access to facilities through facial recognition.

Elektroskandia will resell the complete suites of YOUNiQ technology including face biometrics and liveness detection, cameras and proprietary software.

“We are happy to partner with Elektroskandia which will constitute a major sale channel for YOUNiQ. Elektroskandia is the leading distributor of security equipment in Sweden with a large distribution network of installation firms and security companies – important target groups for the scale of YOUNiQ,” says Precise CEO Stefan K. Persson. “I am convinced that we will see a boost of interest for our product and that we will be able to attract new customers keen for secure and convenient access to facilities where you are the key.”

Elektroscandia is part of the Sonepar Group, which operates 145 companies in 48 countries across five continents.

“This new agreement with Precise Biometrics feels very exciting as we will now be able to offer YOUNiQ to our customers. Using biometrics to open doors will be a new alternative to existing solutions”, says Elektroskandia Sales and Marketing Manager Security Christer de Wahl.

The commercialization of YOUNiQ by Precise is part of its strategic shift to diversify its biometrics portfolio, and has seen positive signs in the U.S. and Norway so far.

BIO-key reaches higher learning institutions, federal agencies through channel partner

A channel partnership between BIO-key and managed service provider UVS Infotech is presenting the biometrics company with opportunities in the higher learning markets of Maryland and Virginia, along with federal government agencies.

UVS Infotech has added BIO-key’s PortalGuard IAM solution to the Maryland Education Enterprise Consortium (MEEC) IT Security Services and Solutions Master Contract, making PortalGuard available to more than 200 educational institutions through centrally coordinated and negotiated procurement opportunities. The partners have already begun bidding on projects and participating in RFPs.

UVS is also a Master Agent in Virginia, recognized by the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), which is made up of 23 community colleges. The partners intend to address that market with joint value solutions soon, according to the announcement.

As a minority-owned and operated business, UVS is also eligible to participate in “sole sourced” federal government projects under $4 million.

“Our organization is partnering with BIO-key to address a topic that’s front of mind for every customer; security,” states Sam Singh, managing partner at UVS Infotech. “BIO-key offers a tested and proven suite of IAM solutions that are flexible to accommodate customer-specific password and authentication requirements. Furthermore, we anticipate that their biometric authentication solutions, including the new Palm Positive mobile app, will be well received by our government customers.”

PortalGuard is already used by more than 190 educational institutions worldwide, and added more biometric authentication features earlier this year.

“BIO-key has an extensive footprint in higher education and also extensive experience managing highly sensitive government projects of all sizes,” states BIO-key PortalGuard President Mark Cochran. “We look forward to working together with UVS to help the members of MEEC and VCCS solve their security and identity and access management challenges. Our higher education customers have found that our solutions are positioned to deliver rapid value. Additionally, we’re equally excited about partnering with UVS on federal opportunities and leveraging our 20+ years of experience in successfully delivering government projects.”

BIO-key recently expanded its Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program.

Beyond Identity signs deal with Distology

Beyond Identity has formed a strategic partnership with Distology to replace password authentication with asymmetric cryptography and behavioral biometrics. The partnership is expected to drive channel expansion in the UK and Ireland through Distology’s extensive network of IT resellers and managed security service providers.

Beyond Identity, which was founded by prominent Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Jim Clark and Tom Jermoluk, and added behavioral biometrics to its platform in April.

“We are beyond excited to be part of Distology’s best-of-breed cybersecurity portfolio,” says Kurt Johnson, VP Strategy and Business Development at Beyond Identity. “As part of our global expansion, we are strongly committed to selling through channel partners throughout Europe, and consider this strategy to be foundational to our success. Distology’s proven expertise in IT and cybersecurity distribution, and their impressive network of security resellers will help us bring secure, continuous risk-based authentication to new markets at a time when organisations are keenly focused on solutions for securing cloud-based resources and hybrid work environments.”

“Many solutions claim to be passwordless, Beyond Identity have gone that step further to provide a truly passwordless experience, that is both simple and effective to use,” comments Distology Sales Director Stephen Rowlands. “Thanks to the collaborative nature of the product with other technologies such as Okta, we envisage Beyond Identity’s solution will be hugely popular with our partners and their customers and look forward to working closely with the team.”

