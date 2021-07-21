Biometrics Institute calls for papers reflecting on industry advances

In celebration of 20th anniversary

The Biometrics Institute has announced a call for papers that reflect on the growth and change within the industry to celebrate the organization’s twentieth anniversary. Papers will be published in the Institute’s 20th Anniversary Report on 11th October 2021.

Biometrics Institute advocates for responsible and ethical uses of biometric technologies, whilst highlighting topics still of concern in the sector like data privacy. Papers will be shared with the Institute’s network of over two hundred members, as well as via social media channels.

Whilst biometrics have made a positive contribution to the world, including via improved security and fraud prevention, the announcement notes that there is still confusion about the risks biometrics pose in different applications. The call seeks papers focussing on developments in the areas of privacy and policy; technology innovation; research and development; applications and case studies as well as the two decades ahead.

Topics could include; ‘How have biometrics improved life by way of security, convenience, and privacy e.g., e-gates and travel through an airport?,’ ‘What have been the key contributions from the research community or from an individual that have made an important change?,’ and ‘Which new legislation, policy or regulation on privacy and ethics has had an impact?’

Papers should be submitted by 15th September 2021 through the submission template, and be 500 to 1,000 words. The Institute anticipates having more submissions than there are room for in the report.

