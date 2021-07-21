Cognito launches no-code biometric service to ease customer identity verification

Drop-in ID verification and compliance system provider Cognito has launched a no-code biometric identity verification service to provide customers around the world with a full stack of online verification technologies.

The new Cognito Flow provides identity document verification, biometric liveness checks, and risk assessments for one-click identity verification in 235 countries and territories around the world, according to the announcement. Business can choose between documentary, liveness, and authoritative data sources, and Cognito claims it is the only verification system able to authenticate global users in seconds. Fully automated document verification takes between 5 and 15 seconds, with support for international characters including Hebrew, Cyrillic, Chinese, Arabic and Japanese.

“Identity verification is a deeply complex, ever-changing problem. We were looking for a drop-in solution that would not only stay up-to-date, but would also provide an amazing user experience in line with the quality of consumer product we’re seeking to build,” said Andy Bromberg, CEO of Eco. “Prior to Cognito Flow, we were relying on our partners’ identity verification systems, which meant a lot of manual back-and-forth between their teams and ours, and limited visibility into what’s happening behind the scenes. With Cognito Flow our compliance team can edit rules and flows themselves, without requiring intervention from an engineer. That’s an enormous advantage.”

Cognito Flow features the easiest biometric identity verification available, the company says, with instant integration, watchlist screening and periodic rescreening, which typically requires a separate system and vendor. In addition to the no-code secure link option, businesses can implement customizable identity verification through Cognito Flow with a few lines of code. It also features built-in anti-fraud protection through signal aggregation, supports hosted verifications, and reflows for users whose identity verification fails on the first attempt.

The company was founded in 2014, has over 300 clients and has conducted 76 million ID verifications.

“Cognito’s work with large financial service and e-commerce companies taught us that with the growing number of international customers for those industries and more complex regulatory requirements, online identity verification is becoming a real pain point,” states Alain Meier, co-founder and CEO of Cognito. “Cognito Flow does all of the online verification automatically, without any code required. We know from screening hundreds of millions of users, the problems that can plague a verification user experience and the issues that businesses encounter when trying to collect accurate data from their users. Cognito Flow was designed with these data points in mind so that the verification experience securely converts users from around the world with the highest possible rates.”

The global market for identity verification was recently forecast to reach $16.7 billion by 2026.

Cognito Flow

Article Topics

authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | Cognito | Cognito Flow | digital identity | document reader | fraud prevention | identity verification