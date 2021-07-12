Fingerprint Cards partners to roll out biometric payment cards in Japan

FPC sensors integrated in 4 new Motorola smart phones

Fingerprint Cards has sealed a partnership deal with renowned Tokyo-based company MoriX Co. Ltd. for the production and launch of biometric payment cards in Japan.

The payment cards will feature Fingerprints’ T-Shape module which has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated in payment cards using standard automated manufacturing processes. Adding biometric sensors to contactless payment cards enhances security, hygiene and sanitation and moves up the card payment cap which currently stands at ¥20,000 (about US$ 181).

Michel Roig, Senior Vice President for Business Line Payments & Access at Fingerprints said, with an innovative technology company like MoriX, they are sure to bring “…a more secure, safe and easy payment experience” to customers in Japan.

“We selected the biometric solution from Fingerprints since they have the leading technology in the market for contactless biometric payments, with proven performance and the lowest power consumption,” said Akio Nishimura, Business Planning Chief at MoriX.

Meanwhile, Fingerprint Cards says its biometric sensors have been integrated in to a series of recently released Motorola smart phones. In a Twitter post, the company said it its innovative fingerprint sensors had integrated to the Moto G50, Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G60 and Moto G20 devices.

This move brings the number of smartphones and tablets which have integrated the biometric sensor to nearly 530, the company says.

In April, Fingerprint Cards said its sensors had been integrated into new different Xiaomi devices including the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, Mi11i Mi11 Youth, Mi11 Lite 5G and Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 14 laptops.

Article Topics

biometric cards | biometrics | Fingerprint Cards | fingerprint sensors | Japan | payments