Fingerprint Cards biometric sensors integrated in new Xiaomi devices

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Fold — a newly launched foldable screen phone – as well as its new Mi11i Mi11 Youth, Mi11 Lite 5G and Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 14 laptops, have all been designed with biometric authentication sensors from Fingerprint Cards, in a move that underlines the good business rapport between the two parties.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold has integrated Fingerprints’ FPC1542 curved side-mounted sensor while the laptops have the sensors built into their power buttons for a convenient and secure authentication experience, according to an announcement and a pair of Tweets by Fingerprint Cards.

FPC said its touch sensors have now delivered high quality and excellent biometric performance to more than five hundred smartphones and tablets.

Fingerprint Cards also had its biometric sensors integrated into Xiaomi’s RedmiBook Pro 15 laptop which was recently launched. Xiaomi has also integrated FPC’s biometrics sensors in many more of its smart devices in the last couple of years, including the FPC1542, which was launched last year, and can be integrated into power or volume control buttons.

Article Topics

biometric sensors | biometrics | consumer electronics | Fingerprint Cards | fingerprint sensors | laptops | smartphones | stocks