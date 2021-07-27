Maxima Telecom win $13.5M contract to deploy face biometric cameras to Moscow roads

Two thousand cameras with object detection and face biometrics are coming to the roads and highways of Russia’s capital, through a deal with Maxima Telecom, Kommersant reports.

Moscow Traffic Management Center will initially pay 1 billion rubles (roughly US$13.6 million) to Maxima Telecom for a system transmitting video streams to city hall servers. Eventually, the intention is to deploy a data center to run a neural network, which would report camera data and alerts directly to emergency services organizations. The price tag for that stage of deployment is estimated at 4 billion to 5 billion rubles ($54.3 million to $67.8 million).

Other bids with price tag of 200 million rubles failed to meet certain tender criteria, according to Kommersant.

The smart city transportation solution from Maxima Telecom includes suspicious activity detection and various analytics, in addition to face biometrics.

The tender documents indicate that the cameras will roll out in three stages, concluding in December 2023, and continuously transmit high-resolution 4K video streams. Those cameras are in addition to 3,600 traffic cameras operated by the Traffic Management Center.

NtechLab Founder Artem Kukharenko told Kommersant that with the number of public surveillance cameras rapidly increasing, the system could save time by shipping video data to police on request.

Maxima Telecom is also involved in the Moscow Metro’s face biometrics deployment.

Article Topics

biometrics | facial recognition | government purchasing | Maxima Telecom | Russia | smart cities | transportation | video analytics | video surveillance