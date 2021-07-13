NEC showcases I:Delight biometrics with virtual customer experience center launch

NEC Corporation of America has launched its Virtual Customer Experience (VCX) center to showcase its artificial intelligence and biometric solutions within immersive simulated environments.

The center provides 360-degree photorealistic and interactive virtual tours, according to the announcement, with the company’s digital identity management and customer experience platform depicted in four individual vertical market settings.

For aviation, visitors to the VCX center can experience the NEC I:Delight biometric platform, launched last year, while federal government customers can learn how NEC’s digital identity platform supports public safety and national security. NEC I:Delight is also shown in healthcare settings for a safe return to normal operations and management of employee and patient expectations, and for retail in a virtual restaurant. In the latter scenario the use of biometrics helps increase business revenue, lower operating cost and improve fast-food experiences.

I:Delight also forms the basis of Star Alliance’s biometrics platform.

In each case, the company says the technology provides seamless, contactless experiences made secure and personalized with biometrics and AI.

Guided virtual tours of NEC’s VCX center can be booked with NEC sales executives or the company’s VCX Program Manager.

