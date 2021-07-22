Neurotechnology unveils mobile image recognition app

Neurotechnology has launched a mobile app for its SentiSight.ai image recognition platform, which allows developers to build, train, and deploy deep learning models without an in-depth understanding of the artificial intelligence method.

The mobile app is intended to compliment SentiSight.ai’s online dashboard, and is available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It enables users to use the image similarity search function, make predictions with photos uploaded from the mobile device, and save predictions as image labels within the dataset using SentiSight’s AI-assisted labeling feature.

The SentiSight.ai online platform was also recently updated with a pay-as-you-go wallet system, broader object detection availability, and in-depth user guides and tutorials to provide a more user-friendly experience. Other changes include the ability to retrain full classification model networks and automatically stop training if the model stops improving, new C# REST API code samples and Swagger specifications, and project image addition and deletion through the REST API.

Last year, Neurotechnology added object detection model training, offline models and project sharing features to SentiSight.ai.

The company also launched a free biometric identity verification SDK earlier this year.

Article Topics

AI | biometrics | deep learning | image recognition | mobile app | Neurotechnology | research and development