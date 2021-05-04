Neurotechnology launches its free biometric verification SDK

Neurotechnology has unveiled its downloadable Free Fingerprint Verification Software Development Kit (FFV SDK) which it says is suitable for developing biometric logon applications.

Neurotechnology said the FFV SDK is designed with similar biometric technology as its VeriFinger SDK, with the difference that the former does not allow for the development of applications that read fingerprint images from files or perform 1-to-many fingerprint identification.

FFV SDK only helps in developing applications that can verify a fingerprint on a 1-to-1 matching basis, comparing a scanned fingerprint against a previously stored one, the company notes.

The FFV SDK can also be used for other biometric applications on which more than ten captured fingerprints cannot be stored.

The FFV SDK is a freeware that supports live scanned fingerprint inputs, has all three components as the VeriFinger SDK and runs on one of six operating systems VeriFinger supports. The FFV SDK however runs on Windows 7, 8 and 10 operating systems, the article notes.

Neurotechnology has developed many SDKs including for fingerprint, face, iris and voice biometrics, and was recently chosen to provide its biometric de-duplication software to India’s Aadhaar program.

