New South Wales revamps mobile driver’s license platform for automated approval

CGI to unify issuance

IT consultant CGI has been contacted by the New South Wales government to build a unified mobile driver’s license (mDL) platform with digital identity verification, automated approvals processes, and an integrated payments engine, according to ZDNet.

The five-year deal will involve a “new vision” and a “digital first approach to state licensing,” and bring together the functions of several disparate systems currently in use. The Amanda licensing platform from Calytera will be used by CGI, under the agreement with the NSW Department of Customer Service.

The cloud-based system will integrate with the Service NSW MyService application, and an initial deployment rolled out in December is fully integrated with the MyService platform, CGI says. The new platform will allow some licenses to be immediately issued online through an automated approvals process.

“We are looking forward to rolling out this new system for more license types to create ever greater efficiencies for our internal processes and ensure we are providing an excellent user experience for both NSW government staff and citizens,” says Department of Customer Service Executive Director of Digital Programs Reece Clementi.

NSW surpassed 3 million mDL registrations earlier this year.

No mention is made of the technology provider for NSW’s legacy mDL platform. Thales is backing Queensland’s digital ID and mDL efforts.

Article Topics

age verification | Australia | biometrics | cloud services | digital identity | driver's license | identity document | identity verification | mobile app