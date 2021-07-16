Turing trustworthy digital identity conference

Online

September 13, 2021 – 10am-5pm BST

This conference presented by The Alan Turing Institute brings together prominent academics and key players in the field of digital identity from government and industry sectors to focus on opportunities in the assessment and development of trustworthy digital identity systems.

Outlined themes and key questions cover the driving influences, alongside the characteristics that can attest to whether these systems are deserving of trust. They also seek to reflect the social impact, cultural, societal and behavioral conventions that have a role to play in anticipating vulnerabilities for the people these systems are being set up to serve.

Apply to attend as places are limited at this event to assure all participants the opportunity participate in the interactive discussions. Organizers are calling for papers with abstracts due by July 30.

Article Topics

biometrics | conferences | digital identity | Turing Institute | webinar