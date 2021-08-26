Dignari awarded $99M deal by DHS for biometrics and security capabilities

Woman-owned security firm Dignari has been selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide identity, credential, and access management (ICAM) support services, including biometrics.

The single-award, Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) is estimated to last five years, and to see the investment of $99 million. Should it be necessary, the contract also presents the opportunity to exceed the estimated value.

“I’m so proud of our team for winning this strategic vehicle which expands upon our support to DHS,” commented Dignari Founder and CEO Gena Alexa.

“We are thankful to DHS for their continued confidence in our team,” she added.

The new contract comes months after Dignari won top honors and $15,000 in cash in the DHS’ digital wallet design competition, with an entry which appears to include biometrics.

Now, Dignari will provide the U.S. government with several security services, including digital identity, biometrics, internet of things, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, mobility, automation, and user experience tools.

From a technical standpoint, the BPA covers a number of specific services, organized under individual programs. Program and Project Management support, Program Operations and Engineering Support, and Program Operations and Technical Support are among the programs covered, along with Special Studies, Databases, Reports and Documentation Support, and many others.

“As a company founded by subject matter experts in delivering mission-critical programs, having supported DHS since inception, we look forward to applying our core capabilities in program strategy, emerging technology, human-centered design, and data analytics to advance DHS mission needs while strengthening information and physical security,” Alexa concluded.

