EU members launch new biometric ID applications on deadline day

New biometric ID cards have rolled out across Europe this week as EU members states update their national credentials in line with regulations requiring eID, while new biometric passports are launching in Dominica and proving popular in Ukraine.

The regulation for EU and EEA countries applied from 2 August for national ID card and residence permits. Many countries opened up applications for the new cards that same day. The cards have a QR code containing the citizen number and have chips embedded containing biometric details such as two fingerprints.

The harmonized cards serve as travel documents within the EU meaning no passports are required. They are intended to be far more secure than previous generations and are readable by devices such as smartphones in preparation for digital identities and digital wallets. Some states have already made certain government services accessible with the digital element of the new cards.

It is worth noting that for the electronic ID cards and upcoming digital ID, these are still national identities, there is no pan-European identity scheme.

The Netherlands delayed the original June launch but managed to be ready for 2 August, reports the NL Times.

The Czech Republic also launched their cards on 2 August, reports Expats CZ. It states that biometric data will be held by the registration system for a maximum of 90 days from production of the document to allow any complaints to be handled. The data must then be deleted as the country cannot establish a biometric database.

Croatia also went right up to the deadline, reports Total Croatia News, which states that separate Croatian health cards will no longer be necessary as systems have been updated to accept the new national ID card.

Biometric passport updates

The Netherlands may be delaying its new passport launch, but the Commonwealth of Dominica has launched its new biometric passport, reports WIC News.

The Caribbean Community passport includes a chip for storing personal data, and face, fingerprint and iris biometrics. It will cost $150 for adults and $75 for children.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has issued over 1.2 million biometric passports so far this year, reports Ukrinform as well as almost 900,000 ID cards. 257,000 biometric passports were issued in July alone.

Just in time, France has announced the Ukranian passport holders can enjoy visa-free travel to overseas French territories – as long as they have been double vaccinated.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometric passport | biometrics | credentials | digital identity | eID | Europe | ID cards | identity document | travel documents