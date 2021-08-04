G20 countries to discuss digital identity and digital government

Digital ministers from the G20 group of countries will meet Friday in Trieste for sessions on Digital Government and Enabling Digital Transformation. The meetings are expected to culminate in a declaration from ministers.

The Digital Government section will focus on the role of digital identity as a tool to identify oneself and to access digital services.

“Secure and privacy-compliant digital identity solutions facilitate the continuous and reliable delivery of public services and unlock full participation in society,” claims the release from the Italian G20 Presidency.

The meetings continue dialogue between member states which began in February 2021 to ensure an effective international response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The G20 Digital Economy Task Force (DEFF) was created with working groups on education and finance.

The Italian Presidency is encouraging information sharing between members including best practices for government transformation, making the most of data and digital technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The Trieste Ministerial Meeting is expected to lead to the issuing of the “Declaration of the G20 Digital Ministers”. The G20 recently published the G20 Rome Guidelines for the Future of Tourism which also included digital identity, biometrics and contactless transactions to promote seamless travel in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

biometrics | data protection | digital identity | egovernment | financial services | government services | identity verification | privacy | secure transactions