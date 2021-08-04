GBG selects ID R&D passive biometric liveness for new identity document verification tool

| Frank Hersey
Onboarding specialist GBG is launching an easy-to-use online tool for simplifying identity document checking for small businesses. RapID is a web-based solution which uses passive biometric facial liveness technology from ID R&D to allow businesses to automate document checking.

The plug and play solution is described as simple enough for small firms to get it up and running in just minutes and does not require any coding. Customers follow a link to submit their documents and RapID verifies the document, sending real-time alerts to the business to update it as to their progress on the onboarding journey and can flag any concerns.

ID R&D’s passive liveness detection technology prevents spoofing without adding friction to customer journeys. IDLive Face performs a biometric liveness check with the same selfie captured for facial recognition, without prompting users to perform an action or taking any action visible to end-users.

GBG says RapID has been specifically designed to help small business cope with and remain compliant while conducting digital document checks which have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in areas such as fintech and online trading.

