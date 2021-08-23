Idex Biometrics reports increasing demand for TrustedBio fingerprint sensors

New order follows shortly after the release of TrustedBio Max

Idex Biometrics has announced the placement of a new order for its TrustedBio biometric fingerprint sensors.

According to a press release by the company, the order was confirmed by an existing customer looking at ramping up production of fingerprint-based biometric solutions.

The delivery of the new order is reportedly scheduled by the end of 2021, with Idex confirming it is experiencing an increased demand for its TrustedBio sensors for use in biometric payment cards.

TrustedBio was first launched in February 2020. The biometric-system-on-chip (BSoC) was designed to lower the manufacturing cost of biometric smart cards, with the goal of eventually enabling mass-market adoption.

In August 2020, Idex finished testing and integration, and began shipping its TrustedBio biometric fingerprint sensors.

Fast forward to April 2021, and Idemia announced the launch of the second iteration of its FCode biometric card, the first integrating Idex’s TrustedBio fingerprint sensor.

The BSoC was then updated by Idex earlier this month, to include fingerprint technology reportedly three to four times faster than competing solutions.

Moving forward, the company said it expects additional production orders to be placed before the end of the year from both existing and new customers.

Idex Biometrics’ revenues have risen substantially in the second quarter of 2021, with the firm reporting a 368 percent increase when compared to its Q2 last year, and 12 percent sequentially over its Q1 results in 2021.

