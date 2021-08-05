LexisNexis digital ID platform meets NIST standard according to Kantara compliance test

Solution receives NIST SP 800-63 rev.3 Class of Approval

LexisNexis’s digital ID platform has been vetted and approved by the Kantara Initiative, receiving the NIST SP 800-63 rev.3 Class of Approval for its digital ID and biometric solutions.

Kantara’s Trust Mark is issued by the global consortium to recognize trustworthy use of identity and personal data solutions characterized by three different elements: innovation, standardization, and good practice.

LexisNexis’s Risk Defense Platform (RDP) has now received the certification to prove its value as a trusted service to federal, state and local agencies, financial institutions, insurance companies, and healthcare providers.

RDP offers clients a number of features aimed at implementing and modifying risk-based fraud management strategies based on business policies and changing market conditions.

“Throughout the current pandemic, imposter fraud and attacks at scale on our government’s online systems have become an epidemic of its own,” commented LexisNexis CEO Haywood Talcove.

“Providing equitable digital identity solutions with the proper level of friction is a key factor to stop fraud in its tracks, to support the confident distribution of benefits, and to provide government agencies and private sector companies alike the power to ensure the overall integrity of their programs,” he added.

RDP’s features include device binding, document authentication with behavioral and face biometrics, biometric liveness checks, verification, phone matching with an authoritative source, and one-time passcodes (OTPs).

The new certification by Kantara will now enable LexisNexis to contribute to reducing friction and fraud across its customer base.

“This important certification from the Kantara Initiative provides further validation of our Risk Defense Platform decisioning engine and its power to prevent fraud across a whole spectrum of government and private sector programs,” Talcove concluded.

biometrics | certification | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | Kantara | LexisNexis | NIST | standards