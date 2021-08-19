NTT Docomo to offer SAFR face biometrics for access control, business intelligence

Japan’s largest mobile carrier NTT Docomo has signed a reseller agreement with RealNetworks to use its SAFR platform to provide facial recognition services for enterprise security and biometric access control and allow for the gathering of real-time business intelligence.

NTT Docomo will use its 5G network and the small footprint of SAFR’s computer vision capabilities to carry out real-time facial recognition for access control, watch-list based biometric surveillance, demographic analysis and business intelligence.

The network’s enterprise clients will be able to use real-time metrics on the age, gender and sentiment of people in a given location without storing personally identifiable information. SAFR’s capabilities can also be used as part of multi-factor authentication and for processing online payments.

The agreement follows previous collaborations between SAFR and NTT Docomo to implement biometric access control and security for a large facility, a hospital and even a robot.

“This agreement will accelerate the security and access control digital transformation for enterprise customers utilizing Docomo’s high-speed, low-latency 5G network with a low-bias, proven, AI computer vision platform,” said Noriaki Takamura, SAFR VP for APAC.

SAFR achieved 282 percent growth year-on-year to the end of Q2 2021 according to RealNetworks’ latest financials.

The AI-based tool SAFR platform was also recently recognized by Axis Communications for collaborations on biometrics projects across Africa and the Middle East over the past year.

