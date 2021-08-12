Organizations building delegation, accountability into digital identity

Identos launches feature, ADI Association publishes specification

Identos has added an information delegation feature to its digital identity and access management technology portfolio.

The feature addresses the complexity related to having multiple digital identities or credentials held by digital services. Individuals have approximately 100 digital credentials on average, Identos says, and organizations are beginning to see the advantage of integrating services and data to avoid managing identities. The emerging model, according to the company, begins with digital identity wallets like the one Identos has developed.

Dependents, such as children and seniors, may not have the means to manage their own digital identities and personal information, but Identos’ delegation feature is intended to enable them to delegate authorization to a trusted guardian.

The delegation technology is being implemented in a new healthcare access platform by the BC Children’s Hospital in British Columbia, Canada to improve the efficiency of data sharing and care of pediatric patients.

“As the digital health ecosystem matures, we see a growing demand to support a key demographic with delegation and fine grained data access control,” explains Identos CEO Mike Cook. “The work with TrustSphere and the BCCH is representative of this demographic of critical caregivers who are key to supporting the patient journey and outcomes. As a person who is active in both my children and my aging parents’ health journeys, this capability is both timely and powerful.”

Identos’ digital identity delegation feature is available through the company’s digital identity wallet.

Accountable Digital Identity Specification launched

ADI Association has made its Specification for Accountable Digital Identity (ADI) available to the public to foster an approach the group says could help reduce identity fraud, close gaps in care, and improve management of patient consent and delegation.

The specification was formulated by the 30 healthcare, financial services and technology organizations the ADI Association counts as members. The first pilot based on the ADI Specification is being carried out by CVS Health, based on a reference implementation from Digital Trust Networks.

The central concepts of the ADI spec are accountability in preserving individual privacy and interoperability.

The specification is designed to accord with standards from around the industry, including the Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF), the FIDO Alliance, and the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).

“The ADI community is fixing digital identity, with an emphasis on accountability and interoperability,” says ADI Association Co-founder Abbie Barbir. “The work of our members has laid the groundwork for global adoption, finally putting in place a system of trust and accountability for our digital lives.”

“The modularity of the ADI Specification enabled us to build a reference implementation that a customer can easily integrate using just a few API calls,” adds Suresh Batchu, co-founder and president of Digital Trust Networks.

