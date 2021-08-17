Over 6M online registrants for Philippines digital ID so far

Updates from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reveal that more than six million people have now completed Step 1 online registration for the Philippines Identification System (PhilSys) national digital ID.

The Philippine News Agency (PNA) writes that as of August 8, a total of 6,012,508 had gone through the preliminary online process for the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card.

The online digital ID registration was introduced in April as part of measures by the country’s authorities to contend with the coronavirus pandemic by helping solve the problem of congestion at physical centers.

So far, over 37 million people overall have completed the Step 1 which principally has to do with the collection of demographic information of registrants, which over 16 million others are done with the Step 2, for which biometric information is captured.

In a statement, the PSA also reiterated the importance of the PhilID card saying they hope it will help simplify the process of access to certain public services by its holders.

“We envision the PhilSys to be a strong intervention in ensuring Filipinos have a valid proof of identity as a means of simplifying public and private transactions. This is the very reason why the law was passed and why the government wants to embark on such an ambitious and transformative project,” said the PSA in a statement quoted by PNA.

Recently, the PSA announced the suspension of biometric capture for the PhilID in all PhilSys centers of the National Capital Region due to the reintroduction of enhanced community quarantine rules scheduled for August 6 to 20.

Over one million of the PhilID digital ID cards have already been distributed to their owners.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | financial services | government services | identity document | national ID | Philippines | social security