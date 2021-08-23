Telos growth momentum jumps with more biometric background check customers

Telos ID says it is witnessing significant growth with its Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) services to provide compliant biometric and biographic background checks for workers with access to secure areas at major airports in the United States as two new airports join its growing list of clients.

The company said in an announcement that as well as Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV), North Carolina, and new airline Airbhan coming on board, it has also had nine customer renewals in the last four months.

This development now takes the number of Telos’ airport and airline clients in the U.S. to more than 90, and their joining coincides with Telos’ plans of expanding into new market domains such healthcare and financial services.

The company’s DAC services, which meet requirements of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), are an encrypted and web-based platform used in handling personally identifiable information (PII) and biometrics, and support different airport and carrier needs, the company says.

The services provide comprehensive background checks for staff working in secure areas of commercial airports in the U.S. and facilitate the submission of workers’ biographic and biometric data for a secure, efficient, and cost-effect approach.

Contract renewals

The companies that recently concluded renewals for Telos DAC services, as outlined in the announcement, include Chicago O’Hare Intl. Airport (ORD), Chicago Midway Intl. Airport (MDW), Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl. Airport (MSF), Hollywood-Burbank Airport (BUR), Sacramento Intl. Airport (SMF), St. Pete-Clearwater Intl. Airport (PIE), Albany Intl. Airport (ALB), Plattsburgh Intl. Airport (PBG), and the State of Hawaii Dept. of Transportation for State Commercial Airports.

Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security at Telos, said the contract extensions prove the impact of their DAC services.

“These recent renewals are a testament to the impact our aviation channeling services have had on assuring the identities of aviation workers. We look forward to continuing to support our incredible roster of customers with excellence in credentialing and vetting services, while upholding unwavering security, reducing costs and providing superior customer care and flexibility,” said Lucini.

Telos said the new DAC services customers come at a time when it recently acquired assets and patents of Diamond Fortress Technologies to integrate the ONYX touchless fingerprint technology with Telos’ IDTrust360 platform, with the aim of facilitating the process of collecting biometric data.

