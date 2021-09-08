5 key qualities of a successful AML compliance program
The U.S. and foreign nations have established AML standards to stop financial criminal activity that can hurt your business and society at large. But these laws have grown increasingly complex. In order to comply with AML regulations, companies have to include certain key elements in their anti-money laundering programs.
An effective AML compliance program will stand up to both regulatory scrutiny and criminal acts. If you’re responsible for creating and running an AML program for your organization, this resource from Jumio is for you.
What you’ll Learn: What is an AML compliance program? How does a business stay AML compliant? 5 keys to building a successful AML program
