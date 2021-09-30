Arise launches voice biometrics tool to enhance customer experience

Arise Virtual Solutions says it has added an artificial intelligence-based digital tool, dubbed Arise Digital Companion, to its platform to help businesses transform the customer experience with biometrics.

According to a company announcement, the tool includes a variety of features including the ability to recognize the intent and sentiments of customers during calls in real-time. When this is done, the tool gives important alerts to service partners to assist them in delivering meaningful customer experiences.

The new Arise Digital Companion provides passive authentication of service partners with voice biometrics, comparing their voice to the stored biometric voice template on record to generate real-time alerts if a match attempt is unsuccessful.

“With technology in the palm of our hands, today’s customers are expecting faster service than ever before. Having AI assist with each call, Service Partners are able to jump right to the next call in queue, keeping average hold times to a minimum. While the events of this past year have helped promote new confidence in work-from-home support, security remains a top priority for all Brands. With voice biometrics we’re able to deliver greater confidence by minimizing fraudulent behavior and ensuring customer trust,” said Arise Chief Executive Officer Scott Etheridge.

The tool also includes a robotic process automation system to execute tasks such as updating customer information, processing orders, and documenting summaries of what transpired during the call. Its after-call-work automation also allows it service partners to focus more on their customers, thereby decreasing wait time, the announcement notes.

“We wanted to create the ideal interaction – one where we could scale proactive customer approaches, support optimal performance, and accelerate service efficiency,” stated Etheridge. “Our goal was to create something that equally benefitted our clients, their customers, and Service Partners engaged in the interaction.”

Arise claims its technology can reduce average call handling time by up to 20 percent, with a reduction in post-call work of up to 80 percent, and net promoter scores up to 15 percent higher.

Global revenues from voice biometrics are forecast to surge by well over 20 percent for the next five years.

