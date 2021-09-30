Beyond Identity passwordless MFA tool reaches general availability

Firm also achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Passwordless authentication solutions provider Beyond Identity has recently announced the general availability of its Secure Customers platform, a multi-factor authentication (MFA) tool designed to enable firms to tackle threats related to customer account takeovers as well as accelerate new account conversions with biometrics.

Building on Beyond Identity’s recent efforts in passwordless authentication, Secure Customers is a cross-platform authentication product with multiple implementation methods, including integrations with identity providers such as Auth0, ForgeRock, and Keycloak.

The solution is also compliant with PSD2 Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) standards and enables authentication using two strong factors, something you are (biometrics) and something you own, eliminating the need for passwords and pins.

“As long as passwords continue to exist – no matter how they are hidden or ‘secured’ – criminals have an open door into applications, customer accounts, and databases,” said Beyond Identity CEO TJ Jermoluk.

“The only way to fully protect customers from account takeover attacks is to eradicate the password completely from both the user experience and application database,” he added.

The company’s software development kits (SDKs) are currently available in Swift, Kotlin, and JavaScript, with the addition of further programming languages planned for the coming months.

The Secure Customers solution shares the same technological core of Beyond Identity’s other identity solutions, including public/private key cryptography and X.509 certificates with no certificate management.

In this type of cryptography, private keys are securely stored in the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) or secure enclave on the customer’s mobile device or PC, thus creating an almost completely tamper-proof credential and a cryptographically-verifiable identity.

Thanks to its open standards compatibility, robust documentation, and dedicated developer support, the integration of Secure Customers is also reportedly simple and requires minimal engineering resources.

“Customer relationships are built on trust, so being able to offer customers this unprecedented level of security and ease of use will drive long-term loyalty,” Jermoluk concluded.

Beyond Identity CMO Patrick McBride discussed the robustness of the biometric capabilities provided by end-users’ devices, and how they can do more, at the recent EIC conference.

Beyond Identity awarded SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Beyond Identity recently achieved the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification.

The document was awarded to the company by Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors and attests that Beyond Identity’s security and operational controls align with the Trust Services Criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

“Since our inception, we have engineered security principles into every aspect of the business – from our cloud-native authentication platform to our security operations,” explained Bob Burke, Vice President of Security and Infrastructure at Beyond Identity.

According to the executive, the SOC 2 Type 2 certification will now assure Beyond Identity customers that the company meets the access control requirements necessary to rapidly achieve “operational excellence.”

Article Topics

authentication | Beyond Identity | biometrics | certification | cybersecurity | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | multi-factor authentication