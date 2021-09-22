FaceTec upgrades face biometrics SDKs with OCR, document scanning features

A major new update of FaceTec’s data-sovereign biometric security platform has been unveiled, with optical character recognition (OCR) for photo IDs, as well as barcode and NFC-chip scanning.

The new version 9.4 of FaceTec’s Server SDK and the 3.9MB Device SDKs expand the face biometric technology’s capabilities with support for leading barcode formats including PDF417 and QR codes, OCR support for photo ID documents, including those in the Arabic language, and NFC scanning for biometric passports. The update also includes a refreshed user session dashboard with fields for OCR, barcode and NFC input, auto-capture for ID documents that FaceTec says is now faster and smarter, and improved stability and compatibility across the 3D FaceScan and ID Scan processes.

The Server SDK release notes also note the introduction of Cyrillic language support and 26 new OCR templates earlier in the month.

The new features are available free to all customers and partners of FaceTec.

“With the emergence of digital ID documents and mobile driver licenses (mDLs), we will all have the option to use our mobile devices as our official IDs quite soon,” states Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec. “And while, of course, we want that convenience, to make the process secure we need to ensure that only the legitimate person can possess that Digital ID by authenticating them as the correct human user. Our v9.4 was built entirely in-house by our incredibly talented development team, and provides the best possible experience for our customers and their users in this new digital identity frontier.”

FaceTec has been arguing recently for the importance of using biometrics to authenticate not just devices, but the people holding them.

