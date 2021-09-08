ForgeRock aims for $1.9B valuation in US IPO

Company will trade under the ticker symbol “FORG”

ForgeRock has recently announced it is aiming for a valuation of more than $1.9 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. as the company seeks to capitalize on its growth in the enterprise digital identity and access management space.

The San Francisco-based firm made the announcement in a filing on Tuesday, where it said it intended to raise up to $264 million through the IPO, selling 11 million shares, priced between $21 and $24 per share.

Founded in 2010, ForgeRock has been growing rapidly in the last decade, with the company now reportedly counting over 1300 customers across 50 countries for its digital identity management platform and the biometric authentication tools it provides.

The company first eyed an IPO in 2017, after closing a Series D funding, followed by a $93.5 million Series E funding round last year.

The digital ID service provider then confirmed its intention of filing an IPO last month, when it filed its Form S-1 registration.

According to experts, the substantial growth of ForgeRock and other cybersecurity companies in the last couple of years was boosted by the rise of hybrid work caused by the pandemic.

The firm has also recently hired a new Chief People Officer and partnered with Beyond Identity on passwordless authentication.

Following the U.S. IPO, ForgeRock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange as “FORG.”

Article Topics

access management | biometrics | digital identity | ForgeRock | IPO | stocks