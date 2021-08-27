Simprints, ForgeRock, Arie Finance announce new team members

Biometrics and digital identity solution providers Simprints, ForgeRock and Arie Finance have announced the arrival of new members to boost their teams.

Simprints hires Partnerships Manager

The Cambridge University startup said in a LinkedIn post that Sarah Cottee, the co-founder of immi watch, is joining the team this week.

Simprints said as partnerships manager, Cottee is coming on board with a wealth of experience in social entrepreneurship, fundraising and partnerships, and it looks forward to working together.

Recent partnerships see Simprints working with Gavi, Arm and the Ghana Health Service to deploy the world’s first biometric national vaccination drive, due to begin in October 2021.

New Chief People Officer at ForgeRock

ForgeRock has announced the hiring of Tschudy Smith as the company’s new chief people officer, with the responsibility to lead all areas of talent strategy, including employee experience, rewards, attraction, retention, development, diversity and inclusion for its rapidly growing global workforce of over 760 employees, according to a release.

Smith joins from Cisco where she was senior vice president for People and Communities. ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch welcomes Smith, saying her many years of experience in solving complex problems will bring added value.

“Tschudy’s reputation for creating trusted partnerships with businesses and leaders, commitment to mentorship and investing in talent is an incredible asset to ForgeRock’s purpose of building a strong, diverse culture, helping our customers succeed and helping people simply and safely access the connected world,” said Rosch.

Arie Finance hires Group Director of Strategy

Former Farfetch and Google executive David Grunwald has been named as the new group director of Strategy at Arie Finance.

Grunwald will oversee corporate and investment strategy at Arie Ventures, as well as the development of Arie Finance’s marketplace banking services, strategic partnerships and the creation of Arie Lab, an incubator for financial technologies that will serve the Arie platform.

David Grunwald comes with three years of experience as Vice President at Farfetch, and eight years in the same role at Google where he helped build a multi-billion dollar global B2B channel partnerships team.

“David brings invaluable experience in the startup and venture capital ecosystem, and is one of the few people in the world with the vision and technical insight necessary to drive the growth of our marketplace banking offer, a game-changing, next-generation approach in Digital Banking that will enable clients to build and manage their own bespoke banking experience, whatever their needs and wherever they may be,” said Arie Group CEO Tom Tobelem.

Arie Finance launched a digital identity tool for KYC checks in Mauritius earlier this month.

