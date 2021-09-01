New contactless fingerprint biometrics applications planned by Veridium

Company assisted with NIST guidance

Veridium is planning to develop more applications for contactless fingerprint biometrics, having supported the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in establishing its guidance on implementing the technology.

NIST published its Special Publication 500-334 in March of this year to inform the use of contactless fingerprint biometrics with legacy fingerprint databases operated by law enforcement and border protection services. The company assisted NIST by helping to develop, measure and test contactless fingerprint technologies to enable their wide deployment and interoperation with existing backend systems, according to the announcement.

“We are proud to participate in the NIST Contactless Fingerprint CRADA since 2015,” says Veridium CTO Dr. John Callahan. “The new standards open many new doors as many countries around the globe require fingerprints for access to social services from remote and underserved areas. Contactless acquisition makes this possible with the use of existing mobile services, without requiring specialized hardware.”

Veridium notes that until recently, specialized equipment was necessary to collect fingerprints, and the standards certifying these devices were developed in the 1980s. Contactless mobile fingerprint biometric capture avoids the use of specialized hardware, physical contact with shared surfaces, and the chain of intermediary service providers often associated with biometrics use.

“We are proud to help advance the state of contactless biometric acquisition and matching,” states Veridium CEO Ismet Geri. “Veridium 4 Fingers, along with vFace, Veridium’s facial recognition platform, provides a device agnostic mechanism to use biometrics for strong passwordless authentication in addition to identity verification.” Geri further stated, “Looking forward, Veridium and its partners are working on creating more applications of our technology for fast matching between a live capture and NFC-enabled passport, crypto-biometric key management for cryptocurrency wallets, anti human-trafficking control using infield biometric validation, and wilderness border crossing and checkpoint validation against known watchlists.”

