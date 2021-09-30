PhilID cards to be used as digital ID for social welfare programs

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) of the Philippines has entered into a partnership with the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) for the PhilID card to be used as a tool by beneficiaries of certain social welfare programs for digital identity verification.

The government’s Philippine News Agency (PNA) reports that the deal, which specifically targets beneficiaries of programs such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino and those in other crisis situations, makes the DSWD the first Philippines government agency to adopt the PhilID as a means of digital ID authentication for beneficiaries of its programs.

Per the partnership, PhilSys will, in the course of the coming three years, integrate its API-enabled digital ID services into DSWP welfare programs.

In a statement cited by PNA, DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista said: “It is also a step towards financial inclusion for our beneficiaries and clients. The Philsys ID, as a valid proof of identity, is easily accessible to everyone. It opens a lot of opportunities for the unbanked poor and vulnerable sectors particularly on easier registration with the bank and other financial institutions of their choice, therefore expanding their access to social and financial services.”

“DSWD will provide benefits more quickly to intended beneficiaries while preventing fraud and leakages. This also means that DSWD will be better prepared for future responses to crises and natural disasters. At the same time, program beneficiaries will find social assistance services much more accessible with a streamlined process,” he added.

For his part, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) National Statistician and Civil Registrar General, Dennis Mapa, said the partnership falls in line with the institution’s objective of using the PhilID card, which contains embedded biometric data, to facilitate service delivery for Filipinos.

“As the PhilSys continues to expand its implementation, may this partnership encourage other government agencies and private institutions to work hand-in-hand with the PSA to cater the public with easier access to other various private and public services,” he said.

The PSA recently announced plans to launch a mobile version of the PhilID.

PhilID registrants can track card delivery status online

In a different report, the PNA revealed that those who have completed Step 2 registration for the biometric PhilID card can track the delivery status of the card using the website of the Philippine Post (PHLPost).

To track the card delivery status, registrants are required to enter a transaction number that was given them during the Step 2 registration on the website, and then click on “track”, the report notes, adding that if no results show, then the card is still in process.

PSA figures show over 30 million people had registered for the digital ID cards as of August, despite some delays in the process, while over 3 million of the cards have been delivered.

