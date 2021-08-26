PhilSys to launch mobile version of biometric PhilID card

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has announced that it is working to launch the mobile version of the biometric Philippine Identification (PhilID) card in the course of this year.

The mobile version of the digital ID card will be used by applicants until the physical one is available, said the PSA, while reiterating its resolve to facilitate digital transactions for Filipinos as they move toward a fully digital economy, writes PNA.

The PSA says over a million persons are already in possession of their digital ID cards, and has called for patience as the distribution process for more cards is ongoing.

“We humbly ask for the patience and support of the public as we continue to accelerate card production to accommodate the millions of Filipinos who have successfully registered for Step 1 and Step 2,” said PSA Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista in a statement cited by the Philippine News Agency.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | identity document | identity management | mobile app | national ID | Philippines