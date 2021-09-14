PopID and Bobacino to deliver face biometrics payments to robot baristas

VTB and Moscow Metro to complete Face Pay deployment

PopID has entered a new facial recognition payment partnership with Bobacino, a startup specializing in automated bars using robotic technologies to enable Bobacino customers to pay using face biometrics at its robotic drink kiosks and on mobile devices.

The PopID platform’s capabilities will be integrated into Bobacino’s app, allowing customers to intuitively authenticate themselves using face biometrics.

“By integrating PopID into our system, Bobacino customers will have a safe and reliable way to pay for their favorite boba tea beverage and have a better overall experience,” commented Bobacino CEO Darian Ahler.

According to the executive, the company’s goal has always been to make its services more accessible to a wider audience.

“We want to make sure that the ordering process is as seamless as possible and PopID enables us to do just that – all while adding another contactless layer that gets boba into our customers’ hands even faster than before,” Ahler concluded.

PopPay has recently confirmed over 100 brands are now using its face biometrics payment services.

VTB Bank and Moscow Metro deploy Face Pay technologies

VTB Bank and Moscow Metro have announced they will complete the deployment of their Face Pay biometrics payment system across all metro stations in October.

In order to use the service, passengers will have to submit their face biometrics information, then link it to a bank card using a dedicated app and technology developed by VTB Bank.

“We have previously provided the technical possibility of seamless transfers from one mode of transport to another, implemented payment for travel using bank cards and payment services Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Mir Pay, and Apple Pay,” said Senior Vice President of VTB Bank Vadim Izotov.

“Today we are able to go further, by offering passengers the use of technology of the future for travel – face biometrics. The new service will make travel safer and more convenient,” Izotov added.

After registration, passengers will be able to pay for metro rides by presenting their faces in front of facial recognition cameras positioned at the entrance of metro stations.

“The cameras work and the recognition technology itself is reliable,” commented Maxim Liksutov, head of the Moscow Department of Transport.

“Soon we will connect all the remaining lines, and, as the Moscow Mayor said, in October we will make it available on the entire metro.”

