US government wants real-time digital ID verification for login.gov

The U.S. government wants to hear from vendors interested in creating a digital ID verification service that the government is considering for its shared authentication platform.

A General Services Administration request has been published seeking information about how a vendor would provide document checks for real-time ID verification of citizens using the federal government’s login.gov authentication platform.

The deadline for submission is September 7.

Login.gov is designed to give people secure digital ID accounts through which citizen access all participating federal agencies. The accounts must meet the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Identity Assurance Level IAL2 through remote proofing.

The GSA wants to hear how a vendor would integrate its systems in the collection of identity document information using login.gov, which would send data, including name, social security number, birth date, to the vendor. The system should include optical character recognition (OCR) to gather biographical data from the ID document.

Then, the vendor would show how it would verify the information in real time based on the data it received from the platform as well as security flags and the results of verification data comparison.

Confirmation would need to be accomplished with whichever organization issued the physical IDs that are rated “strong” in NIST 800-63-3A including driving licenses and passports.

Confirmation would also need to be accomplished for documents that do not meet that standard, such as certificates of birth, marriage and death.

And any security or cryptographic features of an ID would have to be confirmed electronically as authentic.

All of that, of course means fraud would need to be detected in real time, too.

