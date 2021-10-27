American Green goes live with age recognition in biometric vending machines

Intelligent vending machine market primed for growth

American Green has made face biometric and age verification fully operational on its cannabis and CBD vending machines for customer onboarding to ensure its products are only sold to people over the age of 21, just as an integration of Vsblty analytics by another vending machine manufacturer has been unveiled to address an intelligent vending machines market that has been forecast to reach $15 billion by 2027.

Customers enroll by scanning a driver’s license with their mobile phone and presenting it to the American Green Xpress camera for facial authentication, biometric liveness and age checks. Once enrolled, customers will continue to use the vending machines’ vein recognition from M2sys for authentication.

The company worked on its age verification upgrade for six months, according to American Green President David G. Gwyther.

Jumio was selected by American Green to deliver the ID document and facial authentication capability for its vending machines in June, and the integration of that capability has been completed, with the biometric vending machines reaching production.

Two American Green Xpress vending machines are being installed at an outlet mall in St. Augustine, Florida operated by a company with over 200 properties. The ‘AGX’ machines feature American Green’s age verification technology.

“The sales and marketing opportunities for the American Green Xpress (AGX) have expanded tremendously in the 21-and-over age-restricted products arena,” says Lindel Creed, American Green’s head of automated development. “The ease of Cannabis- and CBD-vended sales within the AGX are now fortified with a powerful software combination. Facial recognition and age-identifying breakthrough technology is married to the company’s proprietary software and creates one of the world’s finest automated vending options. I feel that American Green and their technology partner, PanPacific International, have risen to the forefront of the vending vertical market space.”

The company predicts that cannabis will become fully legal within the U.S. within the next two years.

Vsblty analytics added to Bianchi Vending machines

Vsblty is providing its biometrics-based retail analytics to Bianchi Vending for a line of vending machines launched at a hospitality exhibition in Italy.

The new vending machines are designed to improve the customer experience with IoT technologies, and will use Vsblty’s technology to gather demographic information about customers, according to the announcement.

Rapid growth forecast for intelligent vending machines

A 10 percent compound annual growth rate is forecast for the global market for intelligent vending machines from 2021 to 2027 in a new report from Global Market Insights, with the market reaching $15 billion.

The report refers to the use of vein and face biometrics in vending machines for age-restricted products, and the use of sensors for automated suggestions based on recent purchases. The adoption of biometrics will boost demand for intelligent vending machines GM Insights says, with facial recognition providing payment without the use of cards of phones, as will retail analytics, as in the Vsblty deal.

Sales of packaged food in North America are expected to be another a key driver of the intelligence vending machine market over the forecast period.

