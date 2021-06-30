Jumio ID document checks and face biometrics integrated with cannabis vending machines

Performing age checks and customer onboarding

Alcohol and cannabis vending machine company American Green has selected Jumio to provide facial recognition for its AGM Age Verifying Vending Machine, for a new customer onboarding process.

AGM enrollment for age-restricted purchases involves customers scanning their driver’s license with their phone, and presenting it to the machine’s camera. Jumio’s software authenticates the ID document, performs a facial recognition match, and performs biometric liveness detection. The customer’s sign-up is the approved or denied, and then uses AGM biometric finger vein reader for final verification. Following enrollment, the customers are only required to verify their identity with finger vein biometrics.

American Green extended its integration of M2SYS finger vein biometrics to its alcohol vending machines in 2019.

Jumio’s technology will be used in American Green vending machines selling cannabis and CBD products, as well as beer and liquor.

“We did a lot of due diligence to find the right partner with the best software for our AGM application,” says Lindel Creed, American Green’s head of Automated Development. “We wanted a software solution with excellent performance, reliability, and adaptability to power the AGM’s biometric customer onboarding process. The software also had to be compatible with the software that is currently running our machine. Jumio the company and their technology have provided everything we need and more.”

Jumio’s biometrics are expected to be integrated in the AGM vending machines by November 1.

age verification | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | document reader | facial recognition | identity verification | onboarding | vending machine