Biometrics opportunities proliferate, from deepfake protection to the metaverse

The wide range of application areas biometric technology and digital identity are expanding in drove the most-read articles on Biometric Update this week. The next frontier for digital ID could be the metaverse, and a Liquid Avatar subsidiary has staked a claim in the market, while Yoti is going through an Australian government accreditation process for digital ID services. Though the semiconductor shortage continues to pose problems for deployments, airport biometrics are set to dramatically expand, and Idemia, Vision-Box, viisights and BioSec stand to gain, while Zwipe and Idex Biometrics see the biometric payment card market advancing in the Americas.

Devices for verifying digital health passes, whether with QR code scanning or biometrics, will be critical to meeting government mandates for supporting safe economic recovery in many businesses around the world. Telpo explores the features such devices should have and the portfolio of devices and solutions it offers in a paid post.

The global semiconductor shortage could delay the completed deployment of Europe’s Entry/Exit System for Schengen Area countries. Biometric scanners and devices for matching and securing biometric data are crucial to the plan for registering third-country nationals, visa holders and exempted travelers entering the region, but may not be ready until some time after the May 2022 deadline.

Biometrically-enabled passenger touchpoints in airports around the world are expected to grow from just over 12,000 at the end of last year to over 50,000 by the end of 2030, according to a new report from Valour. Against this backdrop, Idemia has celebrated a milestone and partnered to deploy its technology in Oman’s airports, AirAsia is about to officially launch its face biometric app feature developed with Vision-Box, and separate deployments of viisights and BioSec technologies have been unveiled.

A school meals program in Nigeria is using biometrics to confirm recipients’ eligibility, with 9 million children participating so far, some as young as five years. The program seeks to feed children in several areas requiring large-scale aid, and is planned for an expansion to cover 25 million Nigerian children by 2023, but is running into concerns about operational accountability and the lack of legal data protections.

Morocco’s adoption of a legal framework ahead of an ambitious digital ID project has led to significant gains, the audience of ID4Africa’s latest livecast event heard. Lesotho is looking to expand on gains it has made in financial inclusion with digital ID cards now that the country has established a strategy and robust infrastructure.

Far more consumers are now comfortable using biometrics than passwords for authentication when given the choice, a CMO Council survey shows. Part of a collaborative initiative with Daon, the report indicates abandoned transactions and lower brand loyalty follow from poor authentication experiences. Resources for replacing passwords were also launched by W3C and Yubico, and for upgrading authentication by Incognia.

The latest developments in biometric payment cards include a new Latin America partner for Zwipe, and a case study from Thales on the adoption journey of BNP Paribas. Idex Biometrics sees major growth prospects for biometric cards in North American survey results, while a Diebold Nixdorf VP says digital wallets will be the biometric payment option of choice.

A digital wallet is being launched by Belgium’s government, and most of the UK public is looking for government digital ID, preferably one they can use to access digital public services through their smartphones.

Yoti is now going through the accreditation process for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework after being approved for the process, which will see an analysis of its face biometrics-based digital ID app based on the framework’s requirements. Yoti could become just the second private entity allowed to provide digital ID exchange services in the country.

Four hundred thousand dollars in fraud proceeds from a $35 million voice deepfake heist from a UAE bank in 2020 has been traced to an account at Centennial Bank in the U.S. Mitek CTO Stephen Ritter puts the costly incident into context and explains the importance of layering biometrics into fraud protections.

Mitek’s recently-acquired ID R&D celebrated its fifth birthday with an infographic depicting its five top milestones and providing stats on the company’s growth and current size. It seems like only yesterday the company was launching its first biometric chatbot solution.

Liquid Avatar subsidiary Oasis Digital Studios has signed an exclusive deal as agency for sales of virtual goods in the Aftermath Islands metaverse. The deal will involve handling payments through connections to the parent company’s digital identities. Facebook is planning to hire 10,000 developers to advance its metaverse efforts, meanwhile.

Decentralized identity can resolve the trust gap in digital identity, Tech5 Strategy Consultant Rob Haslam tells Biometric Update in a wide-ranging feature interview touching on what kinds of systems are appropriate for decentralization, the proposed EU digital ID, and how the network effect works with decentralized solutions. This will still involve biometrics, he says, but with the usual caveats and no honeypots of data.

Among the take-aways from Connect:ID was the pushback from face biometrics vendors and users who say the technology is being misrepresented, a pair of articles from Business Insider. An article describing the event without qualifiers as a “surveillance conference” presents facial recognition vendors concerns about misinformation coloring public perception as uniform, suggesting for instance that “Vendors think the public wants to stop only facial recognition that doesn’t work.” Clearview AI reportedly found a critical reception from journalists, but also a quietly critical one from other industry players.

