DIACC partners up to advance Canadian digital ID

A pair of tech organizations in Canada have agreed to work together to advance innovation for digital identity management, security, and data privacy.

The Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) and the Digital Identity Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) have signed a memorandum of understanding collaborate on contributing to the social dialogue around digital identity, and improve public and private sector trust and readiness to adopt innovations both within the country and around the world.

Specific goals of the partners include accelerating the adoption of digital identity solutions and services that contribute to economic opportunities, supporting the adoption of the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework, educating business and technical decision-makers, and finding opportunities for research and other projects of mutual interest.

“Digital identity provides the underpinning of a high performing digital-led economy, driving higher economic values for businesses while enabling new services for Canadians in an environment of trust. We are delighted to partner with DIACC to spur innovations and unlock new opportunities for the Canadian market and consumers,” says Namir Anani, ICTC president and CEO.

“ICTC shares our goal of enabling Canada’s full participation in the global digital economy, so we are excited by this collaboration, which will leverage the strengths of both organizations toward creating innovative and effective solutions for the adoption of identity management and data security,” DIACC President Joni Brennan states.

DIACC-Prompt partnership

DIACC has also formed a partnership with Prompt to upgrade the cyber-resilience of companies based in the Canadian Province of Quebec.

The partnership allows companies in Quebec to apply for reimbursement of the costs associated with trustmark assessment to DIACC’s Voilà Verified PCTF Trustmark verification program, through Prompt’s Quebec Cybersecurity Innovation Program (QCIP). The partners will also work together to raise awareness of the program and identify new projects suitable for funding consideration.

Prompt is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting university-industry research and development partnerships for the ICT industry in Quebec.

“Digital identity verification of businesses and individuals plays an important role in cyber resiliency for the emergence of smart cities, smart health, and ai. We are thrilled to work together to amplify opportunities for Quebec based entities to fully benefit from the global digital economy,” comments Brennan.

The Voilà Verified PCTF Trustmark is intended to prepare businesses for interoperability with frameworks and standards such as NIST 800-63 and Europe’s eIDAS.

TIAO consults to ensure hospitality industry needs considered in Ontario digital ID

The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) says it has engaged with the Ontario government on the province’s digital ID plans, holding a meeting with the Ontario Digital Service and industry regulatory body Smart Serve.

As a result, Smart Serve and the Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association (ORHMA) will provide design and implementation feedback for the digital ID initiative, in an attempt to make sure tourism and hospitality industry perspectives are taken into account.

