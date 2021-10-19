Jumio reports strong growth in government, healthcare, AML and channel

Jumio reports a 130 percent increase in new business in its fiscal third quarter of 2021, compared the same period a year ago, with government and healthcare biometric authentication and know your customer (KYC) initiatives spurring the increase.

Among the Q3 results Jumio has also reached another high mark for its end-to-end anti-money laundering (AML) solution, a year after the company’s acquisition of Beam Solutions’ AML platform, and a record quarter for its channel program. Total sales for Jumio in the quarter also represent an all-time high, according to the company announcement.

Third quarter highlights include the expansion of Jumio’s Board of Directors with the appointment of Jennifer N. Harris, inclusion on the AIFintech 100 List, and the appointment of Anna Convery as chief marketing officer.

“Whether you’re creating an account for social media, healthcare or a bank, identity is the keystone, and as the digital identity space evolves, Jumio continues to expand and innovate to support accelerated digital transformation and online transaction growth across geographies and industries,” comments Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO.

