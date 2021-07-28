Jumio hires biometrics veteran Anna Convery as new CMO

Days after announcing a 150 percent growth in both sales and revenue from biometrics, Jumio has now hired Anna Convery as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Prior to joining Jumio, Convery was CFO of cybersecurity provider Radware, and before that, she held marketing, sales, and product management roles at OpenSpan and NICE Systems.

The Jumio CMO will bring to the company her experience in cybersecurity, biometrics, voice analytics, AML, fraud, automation, enterprise customer experience, and customer journey analytics.

“I am so proud to welcome Anna to the team,” commented Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. “It’s because of Jumio’s position as a leader in the digital identity market that we’re able to continuously attract top-caliber talent across all functions, from sales and marketing to technology, innovation, and customer experience.”

Convery will reportedly support Jumio in building new, scalable and optimized marketing functions designed to deliver improved revenue and increase market value.

“Anna’s experience in building powerful, public brands will be invaluable to Jumio as we accelerate our growth strategy,” Prigge added.

A longtime advocate for the advancement of STEM education for women, Convery was also recently recognized as a Woman of the Year in Technology by the Georgia chapter of Women in Technology.

“I am delighted to join a global world-class leadership team and to help further Jumio’s mission to make the internet a safer place,” she said, commenting on the news.

“I very much look forward to working with Jumio’s extensive and ever-growing network of customers and partners.”

The company has been particularly active in the last few months, closing biometrics partnerships with Visa and Klever, and receiving the 2021 IT World Awards as ‘Hot Company of the Year’ at the ‘Globee Awards.’

