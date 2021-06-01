Jumio biometrics to secure Klever crypto wallets

IRS seeks crypto wallet hacking capability

Jumio has been chosen by cryptocurrency wallet Klever to provide biometric identity verification for fast, automated user onboarding compliant with know your customer (KYC) and anti money-laundering (AML) regulations.

The forthcoming Klever Exchange is designed to provide users with a simple cryptocurrency trading experience with market-leading speed, robust security, and low fees, according to the announcement. It uses a proprietary security software architecture based on state of the art encryption techniques to keep its wallet highly secure.

Jumio’s biometric technology will be used in KYC registration, and also user authentication.

“Our partnership with Jumio is a major strategic move for Klever,” says Bruno Campos, CTO of Klever. “We are proud to work with the most accurate and comprehensive identity verification solution company on the market to make the Klever Exchange user registration experience as accessible and seamless as technically possible.”

Jumio supports more than 3,500 different ID documents from more than 200 countries and regions, giving Klever Exchange global coverage.

Klever now has more than 3 million users worldwide, who can either store their crypto assets in the company’s digital wallet, or the Klever Exchange for faster trading.

Jumio recently announced that its identity verification platform is performing more than a million face biometric verifications per day.

The United States Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS’s) Digital Forensics Unit is seeking a way to crack cryptocurrency wallets, meanwhile.

A request for information (RFI) into ‘Development Techniques of Exploitation Against Cryptowallets’ asks for information and insights about the services available in the marketplace for breaking into crypto wallets.

The goal of the project is to direct cybersecurity research towards systematic digital forensics processes to develop exploits, reverse engineering and other techniques the agency wants to use on both the hardware and software systems of seized property.

“Though a few known cyber penetration testers have published vulnerabilities on specific devices, the process of decrypting the hardware devices to gain access to the wallets has been challenging,” the RFI explains.

