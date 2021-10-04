One Identity and OneLogin now one company

Digital identity cybersecurity technology provider One Identity has acquired OneLogin to expand the scope of the former’s Unified Identity Security Platform for enterprises.

The companies highlight the continued failure of legacy authentication methods to stem the tide of breaches and deal with challenges like bots.

The integration of OneLogin’s identity and access management (IAM) software gives One Identity the capability to deliver solutions to address what it calls the four pillars of closing the resulting cybersecurity exposure gap. Those four pillars, One Identity and OneLogin say, are privileged account management (PAM), identity governance and administration (IGA), Active Directory management and security, and IAM.

OneLogin’s platform integrates various IAM capabilities, and added multi-modal biometric authentication from Keyless earlier this year.

“With the proliferation of human and machine identities, the race to the cloud and the rise of remote working, identity is quickly becoming the new edge – and protecting identity in an end-to-end manner has never been more important,” states Bhagwat Swaroop, president and general manager of One Identity. “By adding OneLogin to our portfolio, and incorporating it into our cloud-first Unified Identity Security Platform, we can help customers holistically correlate all identities, verify everything before granting access to critical assets and provide real-time visibility into suspicious login activity. With identity at the core, customers can now implement an adaptive zero trust strategy and dramatically improve their overall cybersecurity posture.”

The companies say their combined customer base consists of more than 10,000 organizations.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

