Keyless integrates multi-modal biometric authentication with OneLogin platform, joins FIDO Alliance

Keyless has joined the FIDO Alliance and partnered with OneLogin as it seeks to replace passwords in the enterprise and for consumers with biometric authentication.

The Keyless Authenticator and Keyless Mobile SDK are now available on OneLogin’s identity management platform to allow OneLogin customers to deploy passwordless authentication to workstations, VPNs, RDPs and VDIs, according to an announcement. Employees can authenticate to company systems with selfie biometrics through the Keyless Authenticator, while the Keyless Mobile SDK enables easy passwordless integration into consumer applications.

As a software-only solution, Keyless can be quickly deployed to thousands of employees regardless of the device they use, and requires minimal upfront investment. The company says it is also the only provider on OneLogin’s platform to secure biometric data with “privacy-first” technology.

OneLogin and Keyless are planning a joint go-to-market strategy to accelerate the adoption of the combined solution.

“We’re excited to announce that Keyless is now working with OneLogin to help drive the adoption of modern, zero-trust authentication solutions so that companies can enhance remote security, productivity and permanently end threats caused by compromised and weak credentials,” says Andrea Carmignani, co-founder and chief executive officer of Keyless.

Keyless also joined the Auth0 Marketplace just weeks ago.

Keyless becomes latest FIDO member

Keyless has also joined the FIDO Alliance to participate in its push for open, interoperable authentication standards that can be used to reduce password dependence.

The multi-modal biometrics and zero-trust security combined in Keyless’ solution are designed to provide fast and frictionless authentication experiences compliant with regulations like GDPR and PSD2’s strong customer authentication (SCA) requirement.

The company contrasts its approach with the common approach of implementing single-modal biometrics for authentication in a blog post, noting the possibility that this practice, with its attendant reliability and privacy concerns, has slowed adoption at the enterprise level.

The combination of face and behavioral biometrics, Keyless argues, enables multi-modal authentication without compromising user experience.

Carmignani says demand for passwordless options is growing exponentially.

“The FIDO vision of universal strong authentication promises better security, enhanced privacy, more commerce and expansion of services throughout digital industries. Keyless’ addition to our Alliance supports our industry goal to make user authentication easier and safer for all parties,” states FIDO Alliance CMO and Executive Director Andrew Shikiar.

