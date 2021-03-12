Keyless launches biometrics on Auth0 Marketplace for passwordless authentication

Tool intended to simplify enterprise access and combat fraud

Cybersecurity firm Keyless announced its Keyless Authenticator and Keyless Mobile SDK are now available on the Auth0 Marketplace to upgrade enterprise access control.

The company’s passwordless biometric authentication solutions are designed to protect users’ identities from fraud and identity theft by eliminating threats caused by weak credentials and outdated authentication methods.

Keyless’ Authenticator tool combines multimodal biometrics, including facial recognition, with zero-trust security practices, while the Keyless Mobile SDK allows companies to integrate biometric, passwordless solutions into their consumer apps.

Both solutions are compliant with GDPR and Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) regulations.

According to the London-based firm, the presence of its solutions on the Auth0 Marketplace will now allow companies to authenticate their users quickly and safely, while also complying with existing privacy regulations.

“We’re delighted to be an Auth0-certified partner to drive the adoption of passwordless multi-factor authentication solutions and eliminate threats caused by compromised and weak credentials,” said Andrea Carmignani, Keyless co-founder and chief executive officer.

The Auth0 Marketplace is a catalog of trusted technology add-ons, plugins and integrations designed to extend the functionality of Auth0’s identity management platform.

According to Bill Lapcevic, VP of Business Development at Auth0, the addition of Keyless solutions to the Auth0 Marketplace will add an integral layer to the platform and provide customers with greater choice and flexibility.

“After speaking with many customers, we have identified the types of integrations that matter to them, and we are so thrilled to have Keyless as a vetted and valuable vendor in Auth0 Marketplace,” Lapcevic concluded.

Keyless has grown steadily since its pre-seed funding round in 2019, and in September last year raised $2.2M to tackle enterprise breaches with face biometrics and multi-party computation.

More recently, Keyless has partnered with Microsoft Azure AD to provide the first passwordless authentication tool to the platform’s B2C clients.

