Roselectronics to supply biometrics for Russian street-level public transport

Rostec State Corporation’s holding company Roselectronics will start the development and production of biometric systems for ground public transport in Russia.

The project will be implemented by the Vector Research Institute, and will comprise facial recognition solutions for taking travel payment, as well as video surveillance and navigation systems.

The news comes weeks after the Ministry of Transport announced a strategy for the digital transformation of transport in the country.

The strategy states that by 2030, passengers should be able to use biometrics to pass inspection at train stations and airports, as well as pay for travel, with 80 percent of all passengers expected to be using the technology by 2035.

In line with this vision, Roselectronics said the release of the first batch of biometric devices is planned for the first half of 2022.

The project represents a continuation of a trend in which advanced technologies are deployed to facilitate public transports in Russia.

Earlier this month, Smart Engines entered a partnership with Russian Railways to speed up ticket purchases using artificial intelligence and digital ID document-scanning technologies. And last year, Speech Technology Center deployed its facial recognition system Smart Tracker FRS to an airport in Tatarstan, its 70th deployment at transportation facilities in the country.

